Inside Spain: Barcelona managerial hunt and the Jude Bellingham-Mason Greenwood battle

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

Roberto de Zerbi, Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Thiago Motta, Rafael Marquez, Frank Rijkaard, Hansi Flick, Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Sergio Conceicao, Marcelo Gallardo, Michel Sanchez, Garcia Pimienta and Imanol Alguacil. That is the list of managers that Barcelona have been linked to, which tells you there is no clear idea in Catalonia about who will be the next coach.

Six of them have already distanced themselves from the job. Xavi Hernandez has said that he was resigning in order to free up the players and release the tension at the club, but there has been little evidence of that actually happening. He resigned after a 5-3 defeat to Villarreal, conceding five goals at home for the first time since the 1960s in La Liga. A narrow 1-0 win over Osasuna did little to ease the tension in midweek, and injuries have left them with just 12 fit first-team players.

Meanwhile the transfer market hasn’t eased their issues, with Lucas Bergvall choosing Tottenham Hotspur over Barcelona at the last minute – reportedly spooked by Xavi’s exit. He did not join Bayern Munich, but star defender Ronald Araujo is open to a move reportedly, and only the threat of Xavi’s resignation got in the way of a deal. And well…

Jude Bellingham thought Lucas Vazquez's assist was pretty good too. #RealMadridpic.twitter.com/MIDCROMxAY — Football España (@footballespana_) February 2, 2024

Real Madrid has been a much calmer place as they go into their fourth Madrid derby of the season, against the only side to have beaten them all year. Atletico Madrid have beaten them twice, and as things stand, Carlo Ancelotti has just one fit central defender – Nacho Fernandez. Antonio Rudiger is facing a race against time to be fit, after trying annihilate Mason Greenwood, but injuring his thigh in the process.

Jude Bellingham on the other hand allegedly called him a rapist, and could well face punishment, as La Liga have hired a lip-reader to interpret whether Bellingham did do so. More grim news was that Vinicius Junior was racially abused on his way into the Getafe stadium, while ex-Celta Vigo captain Hugo Mallo is set to go to court facing accusations of sexual assault against Espanyol’s team mascot while on the pitch.

In brighter news, Real Betis had a busy deadline, signing Chimy Avila, Pablo Fornals and Cedric Bakambu, all three former Barcelona targets to go with their five ex-Barcelona players. Atletico Madrid signed a Barcelona and Arsenal target in Arthur Vermeeren too.

Of course the lack of an announcement means that we’re set for many more months of Kylian Mbappe stories as it stands. Pep Guardiola hopes it gets resolved, as at least that way he might get some respite from Erling Haaland being linked to Los Blancos. Guardiola showed his frustration on Friday.