Man United star with 19 appearances this season could leave in coming days

Manchester United could be set to lose Christian Eriksen in the coming days as Turkish giants Galatasaray push for the Danish star’s signature.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Eriksen could join Galatasaray in the coming days ahead of the closing of the transfer window in Turkey on 9 February.

The deal could potentially be a loan with an option to buy in the summer but that will be determined this week as Galatasaray look to complete the deal.

The 31-year-old is not a crucial part of Erik ten Hag’s plans and has spent the last three games on the bench, therefore, a transfer is not hard to complete.

? Christian Eriksen could join Galatasaray in the coming days! ?? Potentially in the form of a loan with an option to buy. (Source: @fotomac) pic.twitter.com/zrVYy2pTj2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 5, 2024

Eriksen has played 19 times for Man United this season, scoring one goal and assisting a further two. The midfielder has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025, therefore, this summer would be the perfect time to move the player on.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo will likely be Man United’s starting midfield pair going forward this season and with Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amarbat for cover, this should be an easy deal for Galatasaray to complete.