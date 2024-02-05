Man United star with 19 appearances this season could leave in coming days

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United could be set to lose Christian Eriksen in the coming days as Turkish giants Galatasaray push for the Danish star’s signature. 

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Eriksen could join Galatasaray in the coming days ahead of the closing of the transfer window in Turkey on 9 February.

The deal could potentially be a loan with an option to buy in the summer but that will be determined this week as Galatasaray look to complete the deal.

The 31-year-old is not a crucial part of Erik ten Hag’s plans and has spent the last three games on the bench, therefore, a transfer is not hard to complete.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Haaland and Foden link up as Englishman completes hat-trick vs Brentford
Video: Kevin De Bruyne at his best with assist for Man City second goal
Video: Phil Foden shows composure to draw Man City level in added time

Eriksen has played 19 times for Man United this season, scoring one goal and assisting a further two. The midfielder has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025, therefore, this summer would be the perfect time to move the player on.

Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo will likely be Man United’s starting midfield pair going forward this season and with Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amarbat for cover, this should be an easy deal for Galatasaray to complete.

More Stories Christian Eriksen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.