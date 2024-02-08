Juve ace wanted by Newcastle refusing to rule out exit

If Newcastle are doing their due diligence, then they will already be looking at which players they can sign in the summer which will improve Eddie Howe’s squad.

The Magpies haven’t quite had a disaster of a season and there appears to have been improvements in many respects, however, they’ve been decimated by injuries and that has seen them knocked out of Europe as well as struggle for long periods in the Premier League.

With 15 games left to play, Howe, his backroom staff, the players and owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) would surely have preferred to have been sat higher than their current ninth place in the division, some 13 points off the final Champions League spot.

One player that has previously been linked with the club – by Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) is the talented Argentinian, Matias Soule.

Currently on loan from Juventus to Frosinone, the player hasn’t ruled out a move away from the Bianconeri.

“When I surprisingly received an offer from Al-Ittihad, I immediately spoke to my family, but I already knew what to do. Stay to help Frosinone survive,” he told Gazzetta (h/t Football Italia).

“First of all, I must return to Juventus and then we’ll see. It also depends on them (Juventus). Atalanta (who Soule has also been linked with) are a strong side, we conceded five goals in our last meeting.

“I have improved at Frosinone also thanks to the group that has been created here. The city is small and helps us stay together, also off the pitch.”

At just 20 years of age, Soule is already making a name for himself, and he has years left before he reaches an age that’s generally regarded as a player’s peak.

If Newcastle were able to ease themselves to the head of the queue, not only would they be landing a player for the future, but also one that could slot seamlessly into the first-team right now.