Following Jurgen Klopp’s unexpected announcement to leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the club’s pursuit of a new sporting director has gained momentum, with Newcastle United’s Dan Ashworth emerging as a top candidate.

This revelation, meticulously detailed by Liam McPherson, delves into the complexities of Liverpool’s quest for fresh leadership off the field, offering insight into the potential restructuring of the club’s direction moving forward.

Klopp’s announcement to leave the Reds sent shockwaves through the footballing community, leaving both players and fans stunned. Alongside Klopp’s departure, key figures including Pepijn Lijnders, Peter Krawietz, and Vitor Matos are also slated to leave, signaling a period of transition for Liverpool.

This upheaval isn’t limited to the coaching staff, as Jorg Schmadtke’s departure represents a notable loss in the club’s administrative hierarchy.

Liverpool’s urgency for a new sporting director is undeniable, particularly with Michael Edwards declining to return to the position. While Tim Steidten of West Ham United was initially considered, it’s Dan Ashworth’s accomplished tenure at Newcastle United that has captured Liverpool’s interest.

Reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I don’t think Ashworth is beyond the realms of possibility because he’s liked by Liverpool.”

Dan Ashworth, renowned for his strategic acumen at Brighton and Newcastle, boasts a solid track record of pinpointing and leveraging talent. His successful acquisitions, including Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo at Brighton, and Alexander Isak and Sven Botman at Newcastle, highlight his knack for orchestrating lucrative deals and elevating team performance within financial parameters.