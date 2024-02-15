Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Brazilian defender Morato and they are leading the race for him as per Record.

The 22-year-old Brazilian defender has been a key member of the Benfica first team and he could prove to be a solid long-term acquisition for the north London club. The report claims that Tottenham are in pole position to sign the player.

Spurs need to add more quality and depth to their side if they want to compete for the league title in the coming seasons. They might be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and therefore they will need more options at their disposal.

Morato could prove to be a quality addition. He is versatile enough to operate as the left-sided central defender as well as a left-back.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting step up for him and the player will be attracted to the idea of playing for the London club next year. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement now.

The Brazilian has a €100 million release clause in his contract and it is highly unlikely that any club would agree to pay that kind of money for an unproven talent.

Morato is yet to prove himself at the highest level with club and country. There is no doubt that he could be a solid future investment for Tottenham and he could develop into a key player for them, but the north London club will want to sign him for a reasonable price.

Daniel Levy can be quite difficult to negotiate with and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. Morato will certainly hope that the two clubs can secure on agreement so that he can compete in the Premier League next season.