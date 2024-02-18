Arsenal, Manchester City & Chelsea examine potential superstar transfer

While we’ve heard a lot about Real Madrid and Liverpool as potential destinations for Kylian Mbappe down the years, it seems there’s genuine interest from more Premier League clubs as well.

Mbappe is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract this summer, and it seems Real Madrid have made the France international an offer, though his representatives are still hoping to get more money out of the Spanish giants.

While this back and forth is going on, it seems the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea are also examining the possibility of signing the 25-year-old, according to the Times.

Mbappe would be a truly stunning signing for these clubs, as it would really be the equivalent of the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo moving to the Premier League during their absolute peak years.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates a goal for PSG
Mbappe would surely flourish at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, with the Gunners playing some fine football at the moment and surely looking like the kind of project that could tempt Mbappe as they can’t be too far away now from winning major trophies.

Man City make sense as a tempting destination for similar reasons, with Pep Guardiola turning them into a major force in the game, while Chelsea would have the attraction of being in London and also looking like they could be at the start of an exciting project, though their recent under-achievement might be an issue.

