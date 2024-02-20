Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is reportedly a target for Arsenal and Tottenham.

The two English teams are said to have already had discussions with the midfielder’s representatives in recent months, according to a report from HITC.

It is anticipated that the 28-year-old would depart Juventus when he becomes a free agent in the summer. Though the two parties haven’t been able to come to an agreement just yet, there have been rumours about a possible contract renewal.

Rabiot has demonstrated his abilities in the Italian league with Juventus and on the international stage with his nation. He played a crucial role in helping France advance to the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

He may significantly help teams like Arsenal and Tottenham as he possesses the physicality and technical skills necessary to succeed in the Premier League.

A midfield coordinator who can manage the game’s tempo and assist defensively is what Spurs need. Rabiot may be the perfect match for players such as Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma.

Regarding Arsenal, they want a capable replacement for Thomas Partey. At the centre of Arsenal’s midfield, the 28-year-old French international and Declan Rice could form an incredible relationship.

The two North London rivals could face competition from Newcastle United and Liverpool to sign the French international midfielder.

This is not the first time Rabiot has been linked with a move to the Premier League. The Frenchman came close to joining Manchester United at one stage before the start of last season.

At this point in his career, the 28-year-old midfielder could be eager to take on a new challenge, thus a transfer to the Premier League will be an alluring prospect for him.

He will be drawn to Arsenal and Tottenham since they are in a strong position to qualify for the Champions League next season.