Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies key detail of Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid transfer announcement

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to claims that the Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid deal may not be officially announced until it’s clear that the two clubs can’t play each other in this season’s Champions League.

Mbappe has recently informed current club Paris Saint-Germain that he’ll be leaving when his contract expires this summer, though he’s not yet signed with any other team, even if negotiations with Real Madrid are now at a very advanced stage, according to Romano.

It could be that we’ll soon hear something from PSG’s end, with Romano explaining that the Ligue 1 giants will announce Mbappe’s departure once the France international informs them he’s signed his deal with Real.

When we’ll hear from Madrid is less clear, according to the Italian journalist, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column to clarify some claims from elsewhere that the Champions League could be key to this factor.

“It’s now coming to the end of the Kylian Mbappe saga, but many of you have asked me in the last few days if he’s already signed his contract with Real Madrid,” Romano said.

“There have been different reports on this from France and Spain and elsewhere, but let me clarify – I respect all the reports, everyone has their own information and this is absolutely normal – from what I’m told Mbappe has informed PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he’s not staying at the club, and then informed his teammates, but a formal contract with Real Madrid is not signed yet.”

He added: “Mbappe informing PSG of his decision to leave was a crucial moment in this saga, and again he will inform them when he’s signed his contract with Real Madrid. In that moment, the player and the Ligue 1 club will make an official announcement together. There has been no statement from anyone yet because I’m told that that will happen once Mbappe formally signs the contract with Real Madrid. They are waiting for that step.

“For Real Madrid, it is not clear yet when they will announce the deal, we’ll have to see. I’m aware there have been some reports that this deal won’t be announced until it’s clear the two clubs can’t meet each other in the Champions League this season, but I don’t have that confirmed, there’s still no clarity on this until Mbappe signs his contract, but it’s getting to a very advanced stage, so time to be patient.”