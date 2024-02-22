Tuchel raving about the club he wants to join and it’ll anger Chelsea fans

It was revealed earlier this week that Thomas Tuchel would be parting ways with Bayern Munich at the end of this season after a disastrous run of results.

If losing 3-0 to current Bundesliga leaders, Bayer Leverkusen, wasn’t bad enough, to follow it up with a 1-0 loss in the Champions League to Lazio and a 3-2 defeat against Bochum, a club that are 11th in the German top-flight and with only four wins all season long beforehand, was clearly the final straw for the Bavarians.

Tuchel had also overseen a huge upset in the DFB-Pokal with Bayern going out in the second round to lowly third-tier outfit Saarbrucken, and watched as his side were hammered 5-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt.

An end to the current arrangement makes sense for all parties, though Tuchel himself has wasted no time in putting himself forward for the Barcelona job according to reliable journalist, Florian Plettenberg, writing on X (formerly Twitter).

?News #Tuchel: So far, he is not in concrete talks with any club. He is focused on Bayern. But: He wants to take over a new club in summer! ?? Been told: Tuchel is very open for a move to FC Barcelona. And he is on the list – among other candidates ?? ?? For years, he has… pic.twitter.com/CEQBe8BUfS — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 21, 2024

That’s a decision that’s unlikely to sit well with Chelsea fans who once lauded the German when he was in their dugout.

The Blues have never really forgiven the Catalans for the way in which they went through in the 2009 Champions League semi-final, a match which was shrouded in controversy for many different reasons.

Tuchel has, apparently, already had chats with Pep Guardiola regarding the club, met Johan Cruyff, has been fascinated for years by Barca’s La Masia academy, and has also raved about the Spanish players there.

With Barcelona needing a new manager next season because of Xavi’s impending departure, Tuchel could be walking out of the frying pan and into the fire this summer.