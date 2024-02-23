Chelsea legend Didier Drogba scored a stunning left-footed volley during the charity match earlier today.

Social media sensations Chunkz and Aboflah took charge as captains, leading teams of renowned content creators and football legends, all rallying behind an incredible cause.

The game overflowed with goals and emotions, culminating in an impressive scoreline of 7-5 in favour of Team Chunkz, managed by Arsene Wenger.

At around the 52nd minute mark, with the score deadlocked at 3-3, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, playing for Team Aboflah, executed a sensational left-footed volley, set up in a seamless one-touch play by none other than British Youtuber and musician Yung Filly.

Watch below:

The goal triggered memories of Drogba’s prolific scoring ability throughout his career.