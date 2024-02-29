Video: Erling Haaland’s agents meet Deco in secret Barcelona summit

News that the agents of Erling Haaland have secretly met with Barcelona sporting director, Deco, is likely to have sent shockwaves through the corridors of power at Man City.

The Norwegian has long been coveted by the Catalan giants who must surely rue not signing him for a few seasons ago, instead deciding upon Kevin-Prince Boateng according to Mundo Deportivo.

With Real Madrid believed to be signing Kylian Mbappe, the notion that Joan Laporta would love to acquire Haaland to reignite a Messi v Ronaldo type battle and ensure all eyes are back on La Liga isn’t without foundation.

Jijantes FC have released a video on their official X account which shows Haaland’s agents, Rafaela Pimenta and Maxwell, meeting Deco in Barcelona, suggesting that initial talks for the player’s transfer have begun.

? EXCLUSIVA @JijantesFC ? Cumbre del BARÇA con los agentes de HAALAND ? Deco, el director deportivo azulgrana, se ha reunido hoy con Rafaela Pimenta y Maxwell, agentes del delantero noruego, entre muchos otros. El futuro de Haaland, el gran sueño de Laporta, uno de los… pic.twitter.com/lFKPtXTQdF — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) February 28, 2024

Pictures courtesy of Jijantes FC