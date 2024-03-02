Arsenal handed boost in pursuit of £100m-rated Brazilian star

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal’s pursuit of Douglas Luiz has received a significant lift, with Aston Villa potentially needing to offload him this summer to adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations.

Amid speculation, it’s widely believed that Arsenal are poised to make a move for a new midfielder in the upcoming transfer window, possibly as a replacement for Thomas Partey, who has grappled with injury issues in recent seasons.

While several names have surfaced as serious targets for the North London club, Luiz appears to be their primary option, as per reports. Initially, it was believed that Aston Villa would resist parting ways with their star player as they aim to bolster their squad for future challenges.

However, as outlined in the Daily Mail, Aston Villa are keen on strengthening their squad this summer under Unai Emery’s management. Nevertheless, they face the looming threat of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. Consequently, they may need to offload some key players to generate funds for further reinforcements ahead of the upcoming campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal’s interest in signing Luiz is significant, and they may make a definitive move to secure his services during the upcoming off-season, capitalising on Aston Villa’s current predicament.

Arsenal want £100m-rated Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz

Previous reports indicated that Aston Villa are unwilling to part with Douglas Luiz for a bargain price and is holding out for a fee of at least £100 million. Consequently, Arsenal may need to break the bank to secure the Brazilian’s services at the Emirates Stadium during the off-season.

The Brazilian is recognised as a deep-lying playmaker, boasting technical proficiency, adept at threading passes between the lines, possessing a keen eye for long-range distribution, excelling in set-piece situations, and contributing effectively defensively.

Having already demonstrated his quality in the Premier League, the 25-year-old would be a significant acquisition for Arsenal if they manage to secure his signature.