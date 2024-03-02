Video: Lucas Digne grabs last minute winner to break Luton Town hearts

Lucas Digne snatched a win late on against Luton Town as Aston Vilaa maintained their lead in the race for Champions League qualification.

Not for the first time this season, the recently promoted side were left to bear a crushing last-minute defeat at Kenilworth Road.

It looked like it was game, set, match midway through the first half when Olli Watkins gave the visitors a 2-0 win thanks to an exceptional brace.

But the home side clawed their way back into the contest only to be hit with a dagger in the 89th minute with both Aston Villa substitutes combining.

Moussa Diaby whipped a cross into the back post where Digne headed into the back of the net.