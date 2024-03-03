According to sources cited by Football Insider, Burnley officials attribute their underwhelming signings to the anticipated relegation, rather than faulting Vincent Kompany.
The Clarets purportedly invested over £90 million last summer in new acquisitions as part of their efforts to secure their Premier League status.
Reliable sources informed Football Insider that many of Burnley’s recent acquisitions are considered “poor” and not suitable for Premier League standards.
Burnley acquired players such as Dara O’Shea from West Brom, Sander Berge from Sheffield United, and Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, but none have been able to steer the club clear of a relegation battle.
Burnley board backing Vincent Kompany
Despite an exceptional campaign in the Championship last season, manager Kompany has encountered difficulties in finding success in the Premier League.
Sources informed Football Insider on March 1st that he is anticipated to stay at Turf Moor even if the club drops back to the second tier.
The board holds the belief that he is the suitable individual to lead them swiftly back to the Premier League, especially given his success with a 101-point haul last season as Championship winners. Currently, the Clarets possess only 13 points and trail 17th-place Nottingham Forest by 11 points.
They possess the second-worst defensive record in the league, with only the Blades managing a poorer one. From 26 Premier League games, they’ve secured merely three wins, with their most recent victory occurring in late December, a 2-0 away win against Fulham.
Kompany’s transfer business has been dominated by having to keep in Alan Paces business strategy. Which worked really well last season in the championship. But not buying at least 3 players with premier League experience has cost us badly. Not too mention buying a young keeper with only U21 & league 1 experience and dropping them straight into the premier League, was always going to be a recipe for disaster. Not That I’m in any way blaming Trafford, he has a good future in front of him. Unfortunately he’s just been thrown in the mix way to early
Who the hell signed the players if it wasn’t kompany. Surely he has a massive say in it and is therefore culpable for wasting more money in one season than dyche spent in 10 years. Also if they aren’t good enough why has he kept playing them, Trafford being a case in point