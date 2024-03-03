According to sources cited by Football Insider, Burnley officials attribute their underwhelming signings to the anticipated relegation, rather than faulting Vincent Kompany.

The Clarets purportedly invested over £90 million last summer in new acquisitions as part of their efforts to secure their Premier League status.

Reliable sources informed Football Insider that many of Burnley’s recent acquisitions are considered “poor” and not suitable for Premier League standards.

Burnley acquired players such as Dara O’Shea from West Brom, Sander Berge from Sheffield United, and Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, but none have been able to steer the club clear of a relegation battle.

Burnley board backing Vincent Kompany

Despite an exceptional campaign in the Championship last season, manager Kompany has encountered difficulties in finding success in the Premier League.

Sources informed Football Insider on March 1st that he is anticipated to stay at Turf Moor even if the club drops back to the second tier.

The board holds the belief that he is the suitable individual to lead them swiftly back to the Premier League, especially given his success with a 101-point haul last season as Championship winners. Currently, the Clarets possess only 13 points and trail 17th-place Nottingham Forest by 11 points.

They possess the second-worst defensive record in the league, with only the Blades managing a poorer one. From 26 Premier League games, they’ve secured merely three wins, with their most recent victory occurring in late December, a 2-0 away win against Fulham.