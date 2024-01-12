Leeds move for 28-year-old first-teamer stalls

It appears that a move for one of Daniel Farke’s January targets for Leeds may have hit the buffers.

The German has the task of getting the all whites up into one of the two promotion places in the Championship, and so far things are going well considering the upheaval that the club had to contend with at the start of the campaign.

Farke has a core of experienced campaigners and a sprinkling of young talent that, on their day, are incredibly difficult to beat – as both table-toppers Leicester City and second-placed Ipswich Town will attest.

If there is an issue for Farke at this point of the season it’s that sales and purchases need to be spot on in order for the squad to be given the impetus it needs to push on in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

One player that it was hoped Leeds would be able to acquire is Burnley’s 28-year-old full-back, Connor Roberts.

Though a deal may still end up going through before the closure of the window, it has stalled for now.

“It’s in the spirit of the importance of the game, it’s the last thing…,” Vincent Kompany was quoted as saying by the Burnley Express ahead of an important clash against Luton.

“I mean, we have a nine-day break and our next game is on January 31, so we’ll have plenty of time to do all these discussions, certainly internally.

“My only concern has been Luton this week and then we will deal with everything else after that game.”

Given that Roberts has only played 90 minutes twice for the Clarets since September, a move away would make sense for all parties.