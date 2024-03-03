Roy Keane has criticised Burnley, describing their performances in the Premier League as “dreadful”.

The Manchester United legend expressed surprise that Vincent Kompany hasn’t addressed their defensive issues despite his successful playing career and managerial potential demonstrated in leading the Clarets to the Championship title last season.

Keane emphasised that managers who excel in the Championship with a particular playing style must demonstrate pragmatism upon reaching the top flight. He also points out Vincent Kompany’s defensive prowess as a player, highlighting the surprise at Burnley conceding 59 goals despite this.

He analysed Burnley live on Sky Sports: “You know what they’ve been dreadful. We talk about teams, trying to compare having a style of play in the Championship to the Premier League when its chalk and cheese. It is impossible. They look weak physically, the goals they’re giving away are schoolboy stuff.”

Keane, a former manager himself, added: “I think we’ve gone too easy on some of the managers down the bottom. Kompany as an example, an outstanding centre-half, he must know defensively his team are all over the place…shocking.”

Vincent Kompany’s “schoolboy” Burnley approach

Burnley have conceded the second-highest number of goals in the league, with only Sheffield United conceding more. They currently sit 11 points away from safety, having won just three games all season. Kompany stressed the importance of his players proving themselves in front of the Turf Moor crowd ahead of their match against Bournemouth, but ultimately they fell short losing 2-0.

Much has been made about the poor performances and results from bottom of the league club Sheffield United, however many forget that Burnley have spent over £100 million, per Transfermarkt. It certainly doesn’t look that way when you watch them play. They have consistently proven they cannot keep the ball out of the back of their net, while at the other end they waste far too many chances.