Roy Keane is certain that Arsenal’s loss to title rivals Manchester City will deal a serious damage to their Premier League chances.



With 10 games left in the 2023–24 season, the Gunners are leading the standings, with the same points as Liverpool but ahead on goal difference.

Man City are in third place, a point behind their two title rivals.

A win for Arsenal might make them title favourites

If Arsenal win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, they will go four points ahead of the reigning champions; however, if Pep Guardiola’s team wins at home, they will pass the Gunners in their quest for a fourth straight league title.

Speaking on The Overlap, presented by Sky Bet, Keane argued that the Gunners just won’t win the match and got into a heated argument with co-hosts Ian Wright and Gary Neville over how he thought the match would play out.

‘This is big boy stuff now,’ the former Manchester United captain said on The Overlap. ‘Arsenal are not winning there. Arsenal are not winning at Man City.

‘I’m going 2-1 City. Arsenal aren’t winning there. You’re all getting kidded, I’m telling you.’

Wright asked Keane to a bet, and the former captain of Manchester United said he would buy him a watch if Arsenal won. Neville then suggested Keane get a new t-shirt.

Liverpool stand in the way of Man City and Arsenal

Liverpool, who are aiming to win the league in Jurgen Klopp’s last season at Anfield, are positioned in the Premier League standings between the Gunners and Manchester City.

From Liverpool’s perspective, a draw at the Etihad would be the best outcome.

Liverpool play Brighton earlier in the day, but all eyes will be on the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

With just ten games remaining in the league, a three-horse Premier League title race could light up the final stages of the Premier League season.

All three teams are well equipped to win the league but Guardiola’s experience of winning it more often might end up working in his favour.