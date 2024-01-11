Premier League man wants to join Leeds United this month

Leeds United are clearly going places under Daniel Farke so it’s understandable that players want to join the Elland Road outfit.

Nicely poised in the top four and with the motivation of having teams above them that they still have to catch, the all whites could do with a decent transfer window just to add to their belief that they have a squad capable of getting them into the Premier League.

Farke knows the score given that he’s been in a similar position in the past with Norwich, whom he took to the promised land of the Premier League.

That’s clearly the aim again this season, though there’s still some work to do.

One player that’s currently plying his trade in the Premier League is believed to be keen on a move to Leeds this month.

According to the print edition of the Mirror, cited by MOT Leeds News, Burnley’s Connor Roberts wants to leave Turf Moor after falling down the pecking order under Vincent Kompany.

At 28 years of age, he has the requisite experience and would surely be a prized capture if Farke can get a deal across the line.

Having allowed Djed Spence to return to Tottenham (before subsequently going on loan to Genoa), and loaning Luke Ayling to Middlesbrough, Leeds now find themselves light in in the full-back area.