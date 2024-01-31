Video: Rodri kills off any hope of a Burnley comeback with Man City’s third

Burnley FC Manchester City
Posted by

If Burnley had any thoughts of a comeback on their minds against Man City, they were soon dispelled as Rodri slid the hosts into a three-goal lead just 20 seconds after the restart.

The Clarets were always going to have a mountain to climb given the current form of both clubs, and once Julian Alvarez had put them into a commanding two-goal lead, the writing was on the wall.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist claims £19m Aston Villa winger will leave this window
Video: Maupay grabbed round the neck by a raging James Maddison after goal celebration
‘Made it his mission’ – Former Man United manager wants sensational return

Vincent Kompany would surely have hoped his side might give a better account of themselves after the break but they did themselves no favours by allowing the midfielder the freedom of the Etihad Stadium to place his finish.

Pictures from TNT Sports, Canal Foot+ and beIN Sports

More Stories Julian Alvarez Pep Guardiola Rodri Vincent Kompany

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.