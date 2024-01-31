Video: Rodri kills off any hope of a Burnley comeback with Man City’s third

If Burnley had any thoughts of a comeback on their minds against Man City, they were soon dispelled as Rodri slid the hosts into a three-goal lead just 20 seconds after the restart.

The Clarets were always going to have a mountain to climb given the current form of both clubs, and once Julian Alvarez had put them into a commanding two-goal lead, the writing was on the wall.

Vincent Kompany would surely have hoped his side might give a better account of themselves after the break but they did themselves no favours by allowing the midfielder the freedom of the Etihad Stadium to place his finish.

It only took Man City 26 seconds to score from kick-off in the second half. Scary hours for the Premier League ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/pEZE0AaswA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

?GOAL | Manchester City 3-0 Burnley | Rodripic.twitter.com/qzgHMoHwAm — VAR Tático (@vartatico) January 31, 2024

??| GOAL: Rodri makes it THREE!! Manchester City 3-0 Burnley pic.twitter.com/qEYMeMbkGJ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 31, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports, Canal Foot+ and beIN Sports