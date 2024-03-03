Video: Erling Haaland gets Manchester Derby goal after horror miss

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erling Haaland got his Manchester Derby goal very late on in the match as Man City defeated Man United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium. 

Pep Guardiola’s team did not have it easy after falling behind in the match after eight minutes when Marcus Rashford hit a rocket from 25 yards out.

Foden would match his England teammate early in the second half as the Man City star produced a screamer to draw his team level. The 23-year-old would then go on to get the winner before Haaland added the third.

The Norwegian star produced one of his classic finishes in extra time to make up for his horror miss in the first half.

Watch: Erling Haaland finishes off Manchester Derby for Man City

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham star hints at potential Leeds United move
Video: Phil Foden shines in Manchester Derby with second goal
Pundit claims Erling Haaland has produced “worst miss ever seen” in the Premier League
More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.