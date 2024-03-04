Journalist Dean Jones claims that West Ham United star Lucas Paqueta is still a target for Man City.

The journalist went on to say that the Brazilian midfielder may be a suitable fit for another Premier League team, Aston Villa.

In all competitions this season, Paqueta, who recently made his comeback from injury, has five goals and six assists.

“I don’t think that Aston Villa would be a bad move for Paqueta, to be honest,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT. “But, if he is going to leave West Ham, it’s going to take something special in terms of what they are promising him for the future.

“Considering his performances across the season, you could probably say that he is West Ham’s most important player in terms of making that team tick.

“Villa obviously have their work cut out in terms of signing him because I have heard that Manchester City are still interested in him and might have something to say about where he goes next.

“I can’t believe for one second that Villa would be able to sign Paqueta without some competition from Manchester City. It’s a tough deal to do – and probably expensive – but I think it is also a reflection of just where Villa are right now and where they’re heading.”

After recovering from an injury that kept him out of action until the beginning of 2024, the Brazilian has already had a huge influence.

He was crucial to the Hammers’ victories over Brentford and Everton as they got back on track.

It is not a surprise to see Man City’s interest in the Brazilian star. The Premier League champions also tried to sign Paqueta last summer but he was being investigated in a betting scandal that stopped Guardiola’s team from going ahead with the transfer.

He is currently West Ham’s most prized assest along with Jarrod Bowen and the Hammers need him to stay at the club. But if a huge bid comes in, which is quite likely if Man City intend to sign the attacker, they could be persuaded to sell the player.

With the options available already at Man City, if Paqueta does not get a regular starting spot in the line up, his progress could be severely hampered.