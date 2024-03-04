According to latest reports, Manchester City are becoming more and more certain that they will sign Jamal Musiala in the summer.

The Bayern Munich offensive midfielder is a target for Liverpool and Chelsea as well, but the Premier League winners may outwit them.

Musiala reportedly turned down an offer of a new contract at the Allianz Arena, according to the Daily Star. And that will unavoidably lead to more rumours that Musiala is considering moving.

City and Liverpool are two of the teams attempting to get Musiala to leave Bayern this summer. Scouts from each of them were there when the Bavarians lost to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga last month.

Bayern had put out a £150,000-per-week offer to extend their contract with the 21-year-old, who is contracted through June 2026. The 25-cap Germany international has contributed four assists and nine goals in 28 games this season, making him an important member of Die Roten.

However, it was apparently disclosed to Man City last week that Musiala had decided not to sign a new deal. The former Chelsea academy product has made over 150 appearances for the German giants.

Although Liverpool are reportedly a fan of the midfielder, Man City are reportedly growing more confident about signing him. Chelsea are also interested, although they might not have a genuine chance of a transfer until they qualify for Europe.

Musiala is expected to cost at least £80 million, and he may be paid up to £200,000 a week. His current salary at Bayern is estimated to be about £90,000.

The German has already made passing references of a potential transfer to the Premier League. He mentioned last year:

“The Premier League is the strongest and most attractive league in the world at the moment, but I feel comfortable here and am focused on being successful with Bayern. But you never know what will happen in a few years.”

The 21-year-old Musiala is already playing the best football of his career and if he joins Pep Guardiola’s Man City, they will have one of the most talented young players on their squad.

Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Jamal Musiala in the same team will be a nightmare for defenders.