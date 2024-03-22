Although they have arguably the best squad in world football, Pep Guardiola’s Man City are showing no signs of slowing down as they look to reinforce their options in the summer.

Last season’s treble-winners are currently embroiled in a three-way title tussle with Liverpool and Arsenal, so even though all focus is on retaining their crown, the club remain intent on identifying top targets to sign in the summer.

Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola dreaming of Jamal Musiala

And according to recent reports, one name at the very top of Guardiola’s wishlist is Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala.

Despite being promoted to the Bavarians’ senior team four years ago, the young playmaker has seen his minutes restricted under Thomas Tuchel, and although the German is set to leave his role at the end of the season, the unsettling of Musiala is already well underway.

A recent report from Fichajes claims the Cityzens “have been closely following the evolution of the young German” and have “decided to launch for his signing next summer”.

Real Madrid threatening to scupper plans

The Premier League holders aren’t the only elite side interested in Bayern’s world-class 21-year-old though.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid are also involved and could attempt to beat their English rivals to the midfielder’s signature.

Considered a genuine threat to Guardiola’s transfer plans, Los Blancos’ undeniable glamour will leave the former Barcelona manager sweating on the saga’s outcome.

As for Musiala, the Stugartt-born star, who wears the number 42 shirt at the Allianz Arena, would likely be open to the possibility of joining one of the aforementioned teams.

Real Madrid and Man City are among two of Europe’s best and continually compete for all the major trophies, and although Bayern are no minnows, La Liga and the Premier League still have an undeniable pull when it comes to luring in the sports’ best talent.