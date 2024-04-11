Manchester City leading Liverpool in race for ambitious summer transfer

Manchester City are reportedly eyeing up the ambitious transfer of Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala this summer as they look for a long-term replacement for the ageing Kevin De Bruyne.

The likes of Liverpool and Barcelona are also said to be interested in Musiala, but it seems Man City may currently have the edge in the race for the Germany international’s signature due to the budget constraints at the other clubs mentioned, according to the Independent.

Musiala has shone since joining Bayern as a youngster, having previously been in Chelsea’s academy, and it would be exciting to see what he could do back in English football now that he’s more proven and experienced.

City look like a good destination for Musiala due to their style of play, while it would also allow the talented 21-year-old the chance to keep on playing at a high level and competing for the game’s biggest honours.

Musiala transfer: Can Man City lure the Bayern star to England?

As noted by the Independent’s report, Musiala has a contract with Bayern until 2026, so the Bundesliga giants won’t necessarily be under huge pressure to sell him this summer, even if it might be something they have to think about soon.

As things stand, the Independent claim that Musiala is showing little indication that he’s ready to sign a new contract at the Allianz Arena, so the club could do well to avoid losing him for below market value in summer 2025.

It’s not been the easiest of seasons for Bayern, who are surprisingly trailing Bayer Leverkusen in the title race in Germany, while they are tied at 2-2 with Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final tie, with plenty of fans and pundits likely to have the Gunners as the slight favourites to go through.

It may be that Musiala will feel it’s soon time to get out of Bayern and try somewhere like City, though one imagines Liverpool could also surely be tempting for him if they were able to enter into the equation.