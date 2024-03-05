Although we’re still a couple of months away from the end of the 2023/24 season, it appears that Erik ten Hag’s days at Man United are numbered.

The Dutchman has endured an awful season as manager of the Old Trafford outfit, and whilst injuries have played a massive part in the club’s results, ten Hag has seemingly been unable to motivate what on paper is a fantastic group of players.

Erik ten Hag has been his own worst enemy

They have been woeful in some matches, and yet the manager has come out in press conferences after the games and espoused that he believes his players have been hard done by.

It’s all well and good defending your players in public, however, when they’ve been that bad, the best thing you can do is face the cameras and admit you got it wrong.

Perhaps some things are lost in translation, but if the way that ten Hag comes across in press conferences is replicated in the dressing room, then it’s a little easier to understand why ten Hag might not be getting the best out of his players.

Things have gone downhill ever since he banished Jadon Sancho from the first-team area of the training ground and now the Daily Mail are reporting that a number of first-team stars believe ten Hag’s days are numbered.

If nothing else, that could see an upturn in form as player’s realise they’ll be playing for their places next season.

From ten Hag’s perspective, he can look back on his first season at Old Trafford with relative pride, but the job has just been too big for him.