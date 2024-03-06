Exclusive: These three fixtures could derail Arsenal’s title battle with Liverpool & Man City, says expert

Liverpool FC writer Neil Jones has discussed his latest thoughts on this intriguing three-horse title race we’re seeing in the Premier League this season, with Arsenal perhaps looking like the team most likely to slip out of the running at some point.

The Gunners are in unstoppable form at the moment, having recently thrashed West Ham and Sheffield United 6-0 away from home, whilst also putting five past Burnley, four past Newcastle, and beating Liverpool 3-1 in a potentially important title race six-pointer.

Still, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column this week, Jones explained why tougher tests could be ahead for Arsenal, who have to take on all three of Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham away from home before the end of the season.

Liverpool and City play each other this weekend, of course, so that could be good news for Mikel Arteta’s side as their nearest challengers can take points off each other, but all in all it seems that they might have the toughest remaining fixtures.

Jones will no doubt be hoping LFC can win the title in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge, but Arsenal are also surely desperate to lift that trophy for the first time in 20 years, having come close last season.

Arsenal’s difficult away fixtures to give Liverpool or City the edge in the title race?

“I can’t wait for Sunday’s game at Anfield, and I’m expecting it to be a truly brilliant contest too. It will, I’m sure, be billed as a title-decider, but I would stop short of labelling it such,” Jones said.

“Arsenal will still have something to say as to the destination of the Premier League crown, though I personally look at those away games against City, Spurs and Manchester United and wonder if they will be the ones that prevent Mikel Arteta’s side, as in-form as they are, from getting over the line.

“From a Liverpool perspective, this is a huge opportunity. To open up a four-point gap over City – who face Arsenal next, don’t forget – at this stage of the season would be massive, and I think if they did that, then Klopp would look at his side’s remaining fixtures and think there was a real chance that they could bring it home. Even a draw, to be honest, would represent a good result.”