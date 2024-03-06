Roberto De Zerbi has indicated that he doesn’t have immediate intentions of returning to Serie A, as he arrived in Rome discussing his ambitions of making history with Brighton, dampening some Italian expectations in the process.

De Zerbi is prominently discussed not just for guiding Brighton through their inaugural European campaign and the current Europa League last-16 clash against Roma, but also for his dynamic and captivating style of play.

Speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference, he explained: “It’s not true that I don’t think about it. One day, I will come back to Italy. I don’t know when but when I made the choice to go to Shakhtar I did it because I wanted to find a way outside Italy.

“Without going into too many details, there were some things in Italy I didn’t like. I decided to do something else.”

His progress is closely monitored and appreciated by clubs like Milan, where he began his playing journey, and Napoli. Moreover, Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are all in search of new managers for the upcoming season.

Roma’s interim manager, Daniele de Rossi, labeled him a ‘genius,’ but the Brighton boss modestly played down the extravagant praise. De Zerbi remains concentrated on creating history with Brighton as they approach their Europa League last-16 fixture.