Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen has spoken about how his January transfer window loan move to Borussia Dortmund came about, speaking of the “honour” he felt that the Bundesliga giants were interested in him.

Maatsen had previously struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge, despite long looking like a promising young talent and impressing in loan spells away from Chelsea.

It remains to be seen what the Blues will do next with the 21-year-old, who could surely be a tempting permanent signing for Dortmund after his impressive start to life in Germany.

It sounds like Maatsen is certainly happy with his new club as well, as he spoke of his honour in their interest when discussing how this January’s loan move came about.

“Of course, I felt it was an honour that a big club was looking for me,” Maatsen told Dortmund’s official site.

He added: “Everything happened very quickly. The agreement between Chelsea and BVB, the flight to Germany and the first game the next day. And what can I say: it went quite well.”

Maatsen transfer – what next for the Chelsea left-back?

Chelsea aren’t exactly blessed with great options on the left-hand side of their defence at the moment, so perhaps there is an argument that they could do with letting Maatsen come back and fight for his place.

Ben Chilwell has had his problems with injuries, while Marc Cucurella has mostly been poor since joining Chelsea from Brighton.

Even if Maatsen isn’t the most experienced player at this level, it seems a bit harsh that he’s not been given the same opportunities that some other members of this youthful CFC side have.