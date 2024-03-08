Ange Postecoglou fears Tottenham player is leaving for a cheap fee

This summer is a huge one for Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou will look to take his squad up another level to compete with the Premier League’s top three next season.

There will be several incomings at the North London club but that will have to be funded with the help of outgoings.

Spurs have several players facing uncertain futures ahead of next season, with a number of them failing to play their way into Postecoglou’s plans over the 2023/24 campaign.

One player who has got game time this season but is not a certain starter is Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg. The Danish star was linked with a move away from Tottenham in the build-up to January and according to Calciomercato, it is believed the 28-year-old wanted to leave Spurs.

Could Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg leave Tottenham?

With a contract expiring in 2025, Tottenham will likely sell the midfielder this summer but according to the report, the Premier League club may have to part ways with the 28-year-old cheaper than they expected.

There will be many clubs interested in Hojbjerg, with Juventus and Napoli being two teams linked to the Tottenham player in recent months.

Postecoglou and Spurs will not want to lose the Denmark international cheaply this summer but that is better than getting nothing a year later.