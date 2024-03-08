Manchester City striker Erling Haaland promptly reminded Trent Alexander-Arnold that he has won the treble but Liverpool have not, after the Reds vice-captain stated that trophies “mean more” at Anfield.

Liverpool face City in a critical Premier League match this weekend, with Jurgen Klopp’s side leading the champions by a point in the standings.

In an interview with FourFourTwo this week, Alexander-Arnold argued that titles “mean more” to Liverpool because of their opponent’s financial “situation”.

Guardiola’s team are aiming for their fourth Premier League crown in a row, and they won the Champions League for the first time last season as part of their Treble-winning campaign.

Sky Sports News asked Haaland about Alexander-Arnold’s comments, and the Norwegian responded: “If he wants to say that, ok.

“I’ve been here one year and I won the treble and that was quite a nice feeling. I don’t think he knows exactly this feeling. That’s what I felt last season and it was quite nice.

“They can talk as much as they want, or he can talk as much as he wants. I don’t know why he does that, but I don’t mind.”

Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday’s game owing to a knee injury, but he described City as a “machine that is built to win”.

The rivalry between Klopp and Guardiola has defined the Premier League in recent seasons, but City have won five titles to Liverpool’s one.

City trail Liverpool by one point heading into the widely awaited match, after which both teams will have ten league games remaining.

This Sunday’s box-office clash might have serious consequences for the Premier League title chase.

Following that game, City face Newcastle in an FA Cup quarter-final, while Liverpool face Sparta Prague in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 encounter.