Tottenham Hotspur are set to agree on a professional contract with highly-rated youth player Callum Olusesi.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the 16-year-old is a player in demand and five European clubs were keen on signing him at the start of the season.

However, he will sign a professional contract with the North London club until June 2026.

Tottenham are looking to put together a team for the future and keeping their best young players will be a top priority for them.

??? Excl: Tottenham talent Callum Olusesi set to sign pro deal at Spurs on Monday, valid until June 2026. Five European clubs wanted him last summer, Spurs happy with the 2007 born midfielder. #THFC pic.twitter.com/07HctwMzK6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 10, 2024

The development will come as a major boost for the London club and their fans.

Olusesi will sign his contract with the club later today and he will look to focus on his football now. He will hope to break into the first team set-up in the coming seasons and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can help him continue his development and fulfil his potential with them.

With the right guidance, the 16-year-old midfielder could develop into a key player for Tottenham in the coming seasons.