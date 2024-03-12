Arsenal vs Porto confirmed team news: David Raya returns for Gunners

Arsenal host FC Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night as the Gunners look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

The North London club were stunned by a 94th-minute winner from Galeno in Portugal, which summed up the Premier League side’s trip as Sérgio Conceição’s team made it very difficult for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Tuesday night is expected to be easier for Arsenal as they will have the Emirates Stadium behind them and they come into the match off the back of a late win against Brentford on Saturday.

Arteta has named just one change from the team that beat the Bees, with David Raya replacing Aaron Ramsdale in goal, as the North London club look to continue their impressive start to 2024.

Arsenal starting 11

? ???????? ?? ? Raya between the sticks

? Saliba at the back

Havertz leads the line

As for Porto, the Portuguese giants did what they had to do at home and bring a lead to London to defend.

Conceição’s side made that match a scrappy affair and it completely threw Arsenal off of their game. That will be hard to do tonight but the Portuguese giants will be confident of getting a result to advance to the next round.

Porto were 3-0 winners over Portimonense at the weekend as they look to stay in the hunt for the Portuguese title and Conceição liked what he saw as he has named the same starting 11.

