When Cole Palmer was sold to Chelsea from Manchester City last summer there were some questions raised as to why the Citizens would sell him to a top four rival.

Cole Palmer has been a standout performer for Chelsea this season, yet despite his efforts, the club have been in such inconsistent form all season.

The Blues standout has been informed, by TalkSPORT host Simon Jordan, that he hasn’t met the criteria for selection in England’s Euro 2024 squad.

“Ultimately he’s a good player, whether he makes the Euros I think is debatable. I don’t think he’s had quite the impact that would leverage him in there but he can be part of the conversation. There’s the argument that he can be a really significant player in a season where Chelsea have not been what people anticipated.”

Palmer has emerged as a bright spot in Chelsea’s otherwise disappointing season. The 21-year-old, who joined from Manchester City, has been a source of inspiration for the Blues, contributing to 19 goals in his last 19 games.

Gareth Southgate has already given Palmer his debut cap for England, sparking discussions about his potential inclusion in the Euro 2024 squad.

Palmer further strengthened his international prospects in the recent match against Newcastle, delivering a goal and an assist while Gareth Southgate observed from the stands at Stamford Bridge.

Should Chelsea’s Cole Palmer play for England?

With the England manager preparing to unveil his squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, Palmer’s impressive display undoubtedly caught his attention.

Palmer’s impact is undeniable, as he has scored and assisted in five different league games this season, a feat unmatched by any other Premier League player. Furthermore, he has contributed to over 40% of Chelsea’s goals, highlighting his crucial role in their offensive efforts.

Despite Jordan’s remarks, Palmer appears poised to secure a spot in Southgate’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.