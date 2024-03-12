Man United ready to break the bank for defender who could cost €60-70 million

Manchester United are keen on LOSC Lille defender Leny Yoro.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe and Real Madrid are keen on securing his services as well.

A report from Fichajes claims that the defender could cost around €60 to €70 million and Manchester United are ready to break the bank for him.

The report states that the asking price could prove to be prohibitive for Real Madrid but Manchester United are determined to secure his signature. It is no secret that Manchester United need defensive reinforcements and Yoro could be the ideal long-term replacement for players like Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans.

The Frenchman is highly talented and he has the ability to develop into a key player for Manchester United with experience and coaching. The Red Devils have looked quite vulnerable defensively this season and they will need to tighten up at the back if they want to compete for major trophies.

Manchester United have conceded 39 goals in 28 league matches and they have a goal difference of zero with just 10 matches remaining in the league. Someone like Yoro could help them tighten up at the back.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the defender at the end of the season.

Man United move could be exciting for Leny Yoro

The young defender could be attracted to the idea of competing in the Premier League and Manchester United are certainly one of the biggest clubs around. Despite their struggles, they will be an attractive destination for players.

The Red Devils are currently fighting for a place in Europe next season and it remains to be seen whether they can finish this season strongly. Manchester United are currently 6th in the league table and securing European qualification would not only boost their transfer budget, it would also help them attract talented young players.

Although the reported asking price might seem like a premium right now, Yoro could justify the investment in the coming seasons.