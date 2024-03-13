Fabrizio Romano claims that there are two main reasons why Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to rejoin Chelsea and take over as manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite spending more than £1 billion on new players since Todd Boehly joined the team, Chelsea have remained mired in mid-table in the Premier League this season, prompting criticism of Pochettino.

Even though Chelsea have had some outstanding performances and victories, a bad game always seems to be on the corner.

Cole Palmer, who joined the Blues this summer, was a major factor in their 3-2 victory over Newcastle United at home on Monday, taking them to 39 points for the season.

Chelsea have been linked with Mourinho and Tuchel

Surprising rumors have surfaced in recent weeks suggesting that either Jose Mourinho or Thomas Tuchel, two managers who have won significant trophies with the Premier League club in the past, may take Pochettino’s job and return to West London.

But Romano has moved to throw cold water on the Tuchel ties in his most recent Daily Briefing column.

Romano provides update on Chelsea’s manager plans

The journalist claims that Boehly and other Blues executives want to stay with Pochettino and Tuchel’s tough departure from Chelsea in 2022 makes a comeback improbable.

“I’m aware there have also been some reports about Thomas Tuchel potentially looking to return to Chelsea once he leaves his position as Bayern Munich manager at the end of this season,” Romano said.

“We know Tuchel will be looking for a new club, but for now I have nothing concrete on a move back to Chelsea. I haven’t heard anything about this and don’t like to guess too much, but what I can say is that for sure it was not an ‘easy’ separation between Tuchel and Chelsea when he left in 2022. So it seems like coming back would also not be easy.”

The rumours about Tuchel’s potential return to the Blues originated from reports in Germany that said he felt he had “unfinished business” in the Premier League.