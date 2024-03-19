Chelsea star is a “dream” signing admits sporting director, Blues ready to let him go

The 39-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and it does not look like the Premier League club will be offering the centre-back a new one.

Silva has not featured in the last three matches for Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino opted for other players as he prepares for life without the veteran star. The Argentine coach wants another centre-back to join his squad next summer and the London club already have an eye on the market.

The Brazil star has been at Chelsea since 2020 and quickly became a fan favourite as he played a big role in the Blues winning their second Champions League crown.

A return to Brazil is likely for the 39-year-old and Fluminense sporting director Fred has admitted that it would be a “dream” to have him back.

Fluminense want Chelsea’s Thiago Silva this summer