Chelsea star is a “dream” signing admits sporting director, Blues ready to let him go

Fluminense sporting director Fred has admitted that Thiago Silva is a “dream” signing for the Brazilian club as the defender prepares to leave Chelsea this summer.
The 39-year-old is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and it does not look like the Premier League club will be offering the centre-back a new one.
Silva has not featured in the last three matches for Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino opted for other players as he prepares for life without the veteran star. The Argentine coach wants another centre-back to join his squad next summer and the London club already have an eye on the market.
The Brazil star has been at Chelsea since 2020 and quickly became a fan favourite as he played a big role in the Blues winning their second Champions League crown.
A return to Brazil is likely for the 39-year-old and Fluminense sporting director Fred has admitted that it would be a “dream” to have him back.
Fluminense want Chelsea’s Thiago Silva this summer
Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Fred said via The Standard: “Thiago Silva has been a dream of ours for a long time, the president talks to him almost every week.
“Thiago has a contract in England, we’re rooting for him, I personally am a friend of his, I’m a big fan of his character, he deserves all the best. He knows that here the doors are wide open for him to return.”
“We have to be careful not to put pressure on Thiago. The fans love Thiago, we love Thiago, and Thiago loves Fluminense. One day it’s inevitable, it will happen, it’s the player’s wish, the club’s wish and we hope it happens as soon as possible,” the sporting director continued.
Fluminense is a club that is close to Silva’s heart and will very likely be his next destination.
The 39-year-old also has offers from Saudi Arabia but he doesn’t seem like a player who will go down that path as he comes across as a man who would prioritise love and passion over money.