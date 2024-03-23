An exclusive report by Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider today suggests that Chelsea anticipate facing charges for their violations of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules under Roman Abramovich’s ownership tenure.

According to the transfer correspondent on their podcast, Chelsea believes they will face a sanction “sooner rather than later.” The nature of the sanction, whether it’s a point penalty akin to what Everton and Nottingham Forest received this season, or simply a fine, remains unclear at this stage.

Under new ownership, Chelsea have initiated a thorough review of their financial records, identifying discrepancies from the Abramovich era to mitigate potential penalties and demonstrate their commitment to a clean slate.

Chelsea facing potential charges from the Premier League

A substantial portion (£150 million) of the acquisition funds allocated for the Blues have been set aside to cover potential fines, with UEFA having already received £8.6 million for Financial Fair Play violations last July.

The upcoming months promise to be intriguing, especially with the possibility of significant developments in the Premier League’s handling of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), particularly following the contentious situations involving Everton and Forest earlier this year. There’s speculation that the Premier League might opt to overhaul or even discard these rules entirely.

Chelsea can’t wait for the season to end

It’s been a season to forget for the Blues under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino. Despite spending hundreds of millions on their squad they will have nothing to show for it.

Currently in mid-table, the Blues will await to see whether or not they will receive a points deduction which could see them finish well below their traditional Premier League rivals.