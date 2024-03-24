Manchester City are reportedly monitoring Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as he continues to impress in Merseyside.

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently on the hunt for back-to-back trebles as they are in pole position for the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

After what was a below-par start to the season, compared to their lofty standards, Pep Guardiola’s side looks like they are hitting full swing as we approach the business end of the season.

Although they are only one point behind Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, a rare criticism can be made of the treble winners this season.

Their defence has looked slightly worse than it did last campaign, although they are still the third-best in the division.

After outlaying €90 million on Josko Gvardiol last summer, Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the development of another younger defender Branthwaite.

Manchester City monitoring Jarrad Branthwaite

The English centre-back has caught the eye of a lot of top teams in England including Manchester United as his consistent performances have kept Sean Dyche’s men afloat despite their points deduction.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Everton would want in excess of £60 million for the 21-year-old with Man City viewing him as a similar profile to that of John Stones.

Currently thriving under Guardiola, Stones made the move from Everton in 2016 for £47.5 million which has proven to be a bargain.

Branthwaite is set to make his international debut for England after being called up by Gareth Southgate for the first time.