Anthony Gordon has acknowledged that he is extremely close to a summer target for Newcastle United.

The attacker is currently away on international duty with England but he could be doing some scouting work for his club.

Newcastle has been keeping a close eye on one player in particular from the England team, and Gordon’s bond with him may be crucial to possibly signing him.

Jarrad Branthwaite, who was also called up for the first time, and Gordon, according to Newcastle player, had a tight bond because they played together for years at Everton before Gordon moved to the Magpies.

The £60 million defender, who is also wanted by Man City, Man United and Tottenham, has drawn a lot of interest from Newcastle; nevertheless, his bond with Gordon may be crucial in convincing him to transfer to Tyneside.

Regarding his seating companion, Gordon responded, as quoted by The Shields Gazette:

“Jarrad Branthwaite. I’ve played with him for years so we’ve got a really good relationship.”

Although Branthwaite is just 20 years old, he appears to have a lot of promise and, if everything goes well, could be a key member of Newcastle’s back line for the next 10 years. However, he would be an expensive option.

Real Madrid have expressed interest in Branthwaite because of his impressive performance at Everton, so Newcastle won’t be without fierce competition.

Meanwhile Man United are looking for a new centre-back to partner with Lisandro Martinez for next season and Branthwaite is a player they are keeping a close eye on.

Everton will have a number of offers for the English centre-back in the summer.