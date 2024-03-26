Exclusive: Liverpool expert confirms past transfer interest in forward, admits attacking signing needed

Liverpool have shown an interest in Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen in the past, but without following up on it, according to Neil Jones.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his column for the Daily Briefing, Jones responded to the fresh Liverpool links with Malen, whilst also acknowledging that the Netherlands international has also seemingly attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Although Liverpool already have big names like Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo to choose from in attack, it seems Jones would welcome another addition to that area of the pitch.

The Reds writer feels it could be worth thinking about bringing someone in amid doubts over both Salah and Diaz, while one imagines there’ll also be a fair few LFC fans who have been unconvinced with what they’ve seen from Gakpo so far at Anfield.

Malen transfer: Neil Jones’ verdict in this week’s column

Would Malen be the ideal signing for Liverpool? Jones had his say, casting some scepticism about the player, even if he also acknowledged that he fits the profile for the club.

Jones said: “Donyell Malen has been linked with Liverpool, but how likely is a move for the Borussia Dortmund forward, who has also been linked at times with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal?

“I think when we talk about potential signings at Liverpool this summer, we have to acknowledge that much will be dictated by the managerial appointment. As such, confirming concrete ‘targets’ is difficult at this moment.

“What we do know is that Malen was looked at previously, when at PSV Eindhoven, and not followed up on. He’s done OK at Dortmund since, nothing more, and while he fits Liverpool’s profile in terms of age and experience, I’d be sceptical as to whether he’s of the quality required to improve a pretty well-stocked attack.

“Me personally? I feel there is room for another attacker at Liverpool this summer, even if Mohamed Salah remains – and there’s a decent chance of that, by the way. I still feel they lack a little bit of searing pace, particularly out wide, and I wonder if that might be an area they look at in this window. They have some talented young players emerging, such as Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon and Jayden Danns, but I think there is room for another senior forward in the squad, and even more so if Salah – or Luis Diaz, who has been linked with PSG – were to leave.”