Man United to compete with PL outfit for highly-rated South American defender

Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Manchester United are reportedly keen on the player.

A report from Tutto Mercato Web claims that Everton are keeping cabs on the South American defender as well and it will be interesting to see where the 18-year-old ends up.

Manchester United could certainly use a quality central defender in the coming months and the 18-year-old would be a long-term investment for them.

Although he might not be ready to make his mark on the Premier League just yet, he could be a long-term prospect for the Red Devils and he could establish himself as a key player for them with the right guidance.

Anselmino is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be a tempting proposition for the player. It would be a major step up for him and it remains to be seen whether he can adapt to English football if the transfer goes through.

Although Everton are keen on the player as well, Manchester United will hardly be worried about them. The Red Devils have greater pull and more financial resources compared to the Toffees. They should be able to attract the defender if they are truly interested in him.

Meanwhile the defender is on the radar of European clubs Benfica and AC Milan as well.

Man United could help Aaron Anselmino develop

Anselmino needs to join a club with a clear pathway to the first team. He will need ample first team opportunities in order to continue his development. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to provide him with that opportunity. If they can come up with the necessary assurances, they might be able to get the deal done.

The South American defender certainly has the potential to develop into a top class player with the right guidance and Manchester United have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players. The transfer could be ideal for all parties and the deal could look like a bargain in the long run.