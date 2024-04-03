Man United have made enquiries for 18-year-old South American prospect

Manchester United are looking to improve their defensive options at the end of the season and they are keeping tabs on a number of players.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Manchester United have made inquiries for the Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in South America and he has a bright future ahead of himself. A move to Manchester United could be an exciting opportunity for him.

Manchester United need to bring in a proper replacement for Jonny Evans who will be a free agent in the summer. The Argentine defender would be a quality long-term prospect. If Manchester United can agree on a reasonable fee with Boca Juniors, the transfer could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run.

Anselmino is expected to develop into a top-class defender and Manchester United could nurture him into an established first-team star.

The 18-year-old has the physical and technical attributes to do well in England and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Man United looking at young defenders

Apart from Anselmino, Manchester United are looking at the Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye and the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. All three players are extremely talented and they could prove to be superb future investments for any club.

The Everton star is likely to cost a premium given his reputation in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get a deal done for Anselmino for a reasonable amount of money in the summer. If they manage to do so, the transfer could look like a masterstroke in the long term.