Liverpool expecting to reach agreement with manager target next week

Pedro Sepúlveda claims that if Liverpool and Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim can come to an agreement, their hunt for a new manager may come to an end next week.

Thanks to his outstanding performance, the 39-year-old Portuguese manager has established quite a reputation for himself, and it appears that he will succeed Jurgen Klopp before the next season.

The announcement by Klopp to leave the Reds at the end of the season has been made for some time now.

Everyone was taken aback by the decision, but the German manager gave the Merseyside club ample time to identify a suitable successor.

They have been linked to several top managers and have been searching for a new boss for months.

Although Xabi Alonso was their top choice for the position, the former midfield player for Liverpool ultimately decided to stay at his current club Bayer Leverkusen.

Sporting CP manager Amorim emerged as the front-runner for the position after Alonso’s decision, and they are reportedly very close to appointing him.

The Reds are trying to win the race for his services, and they have recently had discussions with his agenct.

Since the beginning of 2020, he has been leading the Portuguese club.

They are on pace to win several more trophies this season, having previously won many under the 39-year-old’s leadership.

Because he wanted to concentrate on the task at hand—helping Sporting win the league title and the domestic cup—Amorim was slow to make a choice about his future.

By not pledging his future to the Portuguese club, he did, however, kept his options open.

Their victory over Benfica, who are now in second position, is a major boost to their title ambitions.

With a game in hand, they now hold a four-point lead at the top. They have already advanced to the final of the domestic cup.

Negotiations can now speed up between Amorim and Liverpool if the Reds have finally decided to go with his signature.