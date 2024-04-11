In a whirlwind of developments, Manchester United are undergoing a significant transformation in their leadership structure.

Omar Berrada is poised to step into the role of CEO, while Dan Ashworth is slated to assume the position of sporting director.

The catalyst behind these changes is none other than Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has initiated direct communication with Newcastle to navigate through disputes surrounding compensation packages, particularly concerning the release of former FA chief, Dan Ashworth, from his gardening leave.

Adding to the mix, Jason Wilcox is anticipated to join as the technical director, forming what has been described as a team of “best-in-class” appointments. However, the shake-up hasn’t come without consequences.

Reports indicate that numerous employees have already been shown the exit door as part of the restructuring process.

Erik ten Hag is growing concerned over his job as the Red Devils boss

Amidst these seismic shifts, Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United manager, finds himself in a precarious position.

According to reports from The Daily Star, the wave of changes has left Ten Hag feeling isolated, with a sense of dwindling support. There are growing concerns that if results fail to improve, the Dutch manager may face the axe.

Manchester United have been in poor form recently

The Red Devils have won just once in their last six Premier League fixtures meaning that their current sixth place spot is in jeopardy. They now have a mere point advantage over West Ham in seventh, and a further point over eighth place Newcastle.

In between their poor league form, Manchester United have found a winning formula in the FA Cup having beaten Nottingham Forest and Liverpool. And they now find themselves in a semi-final clash against Championship outfit Coventry City.