Manchester United have fallen behind against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

The Red Devils, hosting Chris Wilder’s Blades, are looking to prove last weekend’s abysmal performance against Championship side Coventry City was a one-off.

However, their claim to remind everyone they’re still one of the country’s top clubs has been dealt a massive blow after Jayden Bogle fired the away team into a surprise 35-minute lead.

??| GOAL: BOGLE GIVES SHEFFIELD THE LEAD!! Manchester United 0-1 Sheffield United pic.twitter.com/BVDBiOCw9n — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) April 24, 2024

Pictures from BeIN Sports

Despite having over 80 per cent of the game’s possession so far, United trail with Erik Ten Hag wondering if he’ll still be in a job come the morning.