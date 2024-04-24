(Video) Andre Onana flaps as Jayden Bogle opens scoring & stuns Old Trafford

Manchester United FC Sheffield United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have fallen behind against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

The Red Devils, hosting Chris Wilder’s Blades, are looking to prove last weekend’s abysmal performance against Championship side Coventry City was a one-off.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle jump ahead of Liverpool in race for Sporting Lisbon star
(Video) Harry Maguire nets quick equaliser to draw Man United level vs. Blades
Video: Everton take deserving lead over Liverpool following VAR scare

However, their claim to remind everyone they’re still one of the country’s top clubs has been dealt a massive blow after Jayden Bogle fired the away team into a surprise 35-minute lead.

Pictures from BeIN Sports

Despite having over 80 per cent of the game’s possession so far, United trail with Erik Ten Hag wondering if he’ll still be in a job come the morning.

More Stories Jayden Bogle

1 Comment

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.