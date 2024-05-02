The UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg between Aston Villa and Olympiacos did not disappoint.

Olympiacos took the lead in the 16th minute when Ayoub El Kaabi was played through on goal by Chiquinho and the Moroccan forward smashed the ball beyond back up goalkeeper Robin Olsen. And just 13 minutes later the 30-year-old was on hand once again to latch onto a clever pass from Daniel Podence and finish effortlessly.

The Greek giants seemed as though they were going to go into half time with a two-goal advantage, however Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for the home side.

Prince William captured celebrating Ollie Watkins goal against Olympiacos

Prince William, who is a well-known Aston Villa supporter, was spotted celebrating Watkins’ 27th goal in all competitions.

Coming out of half time, Aston Villa’s tails were up and it took them just four minutes to find an equaliser. Moussa Diaby beat the goalkeeper at the near post from the tightest of angles.

The Frenchman’s goal lifted the roof off Villa Park but voices of frustration quickly echoed around the stands when the referee pointed to the spot when Douglas Luiz was penalised for handball.

El Kaabi stepped up and completed his hat-trick. And with Unai Emery’s men chasing the game, the away side struck a fourth goal of the night albeit fortuitously via Santiago Hesse’s strike from distance.

With Olympiacos restoring their two-goal advantage, Villa were awarded a penalty in the final ten minutes but penalty specialist Douglas Luiz failed to hit the target, summing up Aston Villa’s night.