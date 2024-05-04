Newcastle United dismantled relegation-threatened Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. And one Newcastle player in particular was singled out for praise by a pundit for his performance.

The Magpies were put under immense pressure by the 19th place Premier League side, but Vincent Kompany’s men were the ones who were pegged back. Callum Wilson’s opportunistic strike in the 19th minute gave Newcastle the lead, catching Burnley off guard.

Sean Longstaff added a second shortly after the half hour mark. And building on their momentum, Newcastle extended their lead with a clinical finish from Bruno Guimaraes, assisted by Anthony Gordon, just before halftime.

The Magpies continued to assert their dominance in the second half, with Alexander Isak capitalising on Jacob Murphy’s cross to further increase the lead to 4-0.

Although Burnley managed to pull one back late in the game through Dara O’Shea’s header, Newcastle’s commanding performance secured a well-deserved victory, marking a significant step towards their hopes of a top six finish this season.

Meanwhile the Clarets are on the verge of relegation back to the Championship; Kompany’s side are five points adrift of safety with only two games to play.

Chris Sutton singles out Tino Livramento in Newcastle United’s victory at Burnley

Through all the good performances on the afternoon, it was the Magpies’ right-back who received praise from Chris Sutton on BBC Radio Five Live.

“Livramento from Newcastle deserves a special mention. Blimey, he’s got some energy.”

The 21-year-old finished the match with seven defensive actions performed, and he contributed in an attacking sense with 80% passing accuracy and a key pass to his name. Livramento could’ve even added his name to the scoresheet in the 25th minute, but his right-footed effort was saved.