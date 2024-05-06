‘I’m not good enough’ – Tottenham player blames himself for poor form

Tottenham suffered another defeat at the weekend against Liverpool.

The North London club have tasted defeat in their last four Premier League games, which is their worst run in the last twenty years.

Their season started in a convincing fashion but in the last few months, their form has suffered a significant dip.

Spurs are now losing their race against Aston Villa to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side looked favourite to finish in the top four at one stage but Unai Emery’s Aston Villa look like favourites at this stage to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.

Tottenham captain Heung-min Son is disappointed with his team’s form and his personal form.

Even though Son scored against Liverpool at Anfield at the weekend, his individual form has not been great in recent weeks.

In an interview posted on Tottenham’s official X account, Son discussed his team’s form and how he should be performing better in the leadership role.

“As captain, I’m also not good enough so I want to always push as hard as possible because this means something for me, wearing this shirt and also for everybody,” he said.

“So when you play in the Premier League and you’re also young or an experienced player, it doesn’t matter, when you put the shirt on, you’ve got to give everything.”

The South Korean attacker has scored 17 goals in the league and provided nine assists this season.

His numbers have been great over all but his recent form, in which he has scored three goals in last eight appearances, has come up at the wrong time for his team.

Tottenham attacker has been the club’s best player

After scoring 10 league goals last season, his return of 17 goals this season is hugely impressive.

With three games left to play this season, Tottenham would be hoping Son finds his best form back and they get a chance to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

The 32-year-old is a reliable attacker and has shouldered the responsibility of scoring goals this season for Spurs after the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer.