Paris Saint-Germain identify Kylian Mbappe’s replacement

Paris Saint-Germain’s quest for reinforcements has led them to set their sights on Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to reports from Fabrice Hawkins. With the looming departure of Kylian Mbappe, Les Parisiens are actively seeking to bolster their forward line, and Kvaratskhelia emerges as a promising candidate.

Linked previously with the Georgian winger, PSG’s interest in Kvaratskhelia underscores their strategic approach to securing young, dynamic talents capable of thriving in the French capital. At just 23 years old, Kvaratskhelia embodies the profile PSG seek to integrate into their squad, offering both immediate impact and long-term potential for growth.

The impending departure of Mbappe, a cornerstone of PSG’s attack, necessitates a proactive approach from the club’s hierarchy. As they prepare to navigate the transfer market, PSG recognise the importance of identifying successors capable of filling the void that will be left by Mbappe this summer as the French star looks all but set to sign for Real Madrid.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia keen on replacing Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Reports indicate that Kvaratskhelia is receptive to the prospect of joining PSG, with discussions between his representatives and the club’s leadership underway. The allure of the city of Paris and the ambitious project at PSG have piqued the interest of the talented winger, further fueling speculation surrounding a potential transfer.

However, PSG remain cautious amid the ongoing negotiations, cognisant of Napoli’s reputation as formidable negotiators. The Italian club’s reluctance to part ways with prized assets was evident in their handling of Victor Osimhen’s transfer saga last summer, serving as a reminder of the challenges PSG may encounter in their pursuit of Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian international has scored ten goals and added nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions this season. Overall, the 23-year-old has scored 24 goals and chipped in with 26 assists in his 84 matches for Napoli.