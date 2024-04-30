Man United considering move for €80m-rated attacker with 19-G/A this season

Manchester United are eyeing up a move for the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, he is one of the players on the Manchester United radar this summer as they look at potential replacements for Marcus Rashford.

The England international has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and he will need to be replaced adequately. The Napoli winger has proven his quality in Serie A and he could be the ideal alternative to Rashford in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old Georgian winger has 10 goals and nine assists to his name in all competitions, and he proved to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils. Kvaratskhelia will add pace, flair, goals and drive to the Manchester United attack.

Players like Antony have been quite underwhelming and Manchester United need to invest in a quality winger. Kvaratskhelia has all the tools to develop into a world-class player.

The winger is reportedly valued at €80 million and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United are prepared to pay up. They have the financial resources to get the deal done and the 23-year-old could justify the investment in the long-term.

Man United move could tempt Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

He helped Napoli win the league title last season and he might feel that he has proven himself in Italy. A new challenge would be ideal for him right now and a move to England could be tempting.

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the Georgian will find it difficult to turn them down, if they come calling with an official proposal in the summer.

Erik ten Hag needs to improve his attacking options if Manchester United want to challenge for major trophies next season. Then Napoli winger could transform them in the final third.